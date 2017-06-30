Public input sought on College District Action Plan
The City of Cedar Rapids is seeking public input on the College District Action Plan, a comprehensive look at the strengths, weakness, and opportunities for the area that encompasses Mount Mercy University, the Irish District, Coe College, and the Mound View Neighborhood Association. A workshop will be held July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shores Event Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
