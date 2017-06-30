Police, politicians consider fireworks changes for next year
Fourth of July celebrations may be over, but that doesn't mean people are going to stop shooting off fireworks. According to the new state law, people can still use fireworks in communities where they are permitted until 11 p.m. July 8. Police said after going through a Fourth of July with the new law, the biggest impact they see, at least so far, is the amount of time it's taken officers to investigate the dramatic increase in illegal fireworks complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|28 min
|C Kersey
|42
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|Jun 29
|Deerhntr12
|2
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|2
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC