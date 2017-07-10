Officers toss baseball around with kids during 'Catch with a Cop'
The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Cedar Rapids Police teamed up with a couple of programs to create "Catch With A Cop." The goal is to have children know police officers on a more personal level while playing catch.
