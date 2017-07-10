Officers toss baseball around with ki...

Officers toss baseball around with kids during 'Catch with a Cop'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: KCRG

The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Cedar Rapids Police teamed up with a couple of programs to create "Catch With A Cop." The goal is to have children know police officers on a more personal level while playing catch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jul 7 Retribution 46
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun '17 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC