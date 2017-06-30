New Iowa fireworks law is keeping loc...

New Iowa fireworks law is keeping local fire departments busy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

Battalion Chief Marvin Trimble from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department says they've responded to 11 fireworks calls since it became legal for people to use them. He says three of those have been injury related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jun 28 Denny CranesPlace 41
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC