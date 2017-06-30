Made in Eastern Iowa: A Central City company on the move with mobile walls
Kathlene Kyle spent time in a hospital five years ago and it was there an idea just came to her. Kathlene Kyle has overseen the start and the continued growth of Pareti Mobile Walls, in Central City, where the temporary walls are often used inside trade shows, museums and offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|Jun 29
|Deerhntr12
|2
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|Jun 28
|Denny CranesPlace
|41
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|2
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC