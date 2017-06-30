I9 UPDATE: CR schools respond to repo...

I9 UPDATE: CR schools respond to report staff put 3rd grader in utility closet

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KCRG

On Monday, TV9 aired an interview with a Pierce Elementary School guardian who claims in early April school staff put her child in a utility closet against her will all because the student would not stop crying. Tammy Mims says the district launched an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jun 28 Denny CranesPlace 41
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC