I9 UPDATE: CR schools respond to report staff put 3rd grader in utility closet
On Monday, TV9 aired an interview with a Pierce Elementary School guardian who claims in early April school staff put her child in a utility closet against her will all because the student would not stop crying. Tammy Mims says the district launched an investigation.
