Food Truck Friday begins this week in...

Food Truck Friday begins this week in downtown Cedar Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: KCRG

Today the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is working with NewBo City Market and Parks and Recreation to kick off Food Truck Friday for the first time. They anticipate about five to 10 food trucks at each event, but those food trucks do need a license to participate in the food truck rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jul 7 Retribution 46
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun '17 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC