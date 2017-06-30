Cedar Rapids woman's newly rebuilt ho...

Cedar Rapids woman's newly rebuilt home broken into

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KCRG

Diane Barnes lost her home after a gas explosion just a little more than a year ago. Since then her family has spent the winter helping her recover and rebuilding her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jun 28 Denny CranesPlace 41
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC