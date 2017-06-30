Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with attempted murder after officials say he stabbed a man, tried to run him over and shot at him in a central Iowa wildlife management area. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the incident happened Thursday in the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in rural Johnson County.
