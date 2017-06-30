Bond reduction denied for man accused in stabbing at Hawkeye Wildlife Area Podhajsky 07/06/17 A judge has denied a request for reduction in bond by a Cedar Rapids man accused of stabbing another man four times. Judge Deborah Minot on Thursday declined the request by Ronald Gonterman, 66, to lower his bond from the current $100,000.

