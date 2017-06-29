Why farmers are anxious about NAFTA
"I HAVE always told you that I will either renegotiate or terminate NAFTA," said President Donald Trump at a recent rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He had been about to pull out of the North American Free-Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, he explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|Thu
|Deerhntr12
|2
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|Wed
|Denny CranesPlace
|41
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC