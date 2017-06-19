Trump's bright idea: a solar wall at ...

Trump's bright idea: a solar wall at the US-Mexico border

This image provided by Gleason Partners LLC shows a rendering of precast border wall that incorporates solar panels into the design and that is 24-feet tall. President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall - a plan he says would help pay for the wall's construction and add to its aesthetic appeal.

