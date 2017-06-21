Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul - Sun, 25 Jun 2017 PST

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passin...

In this June 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare" and believes his majority party is "going to get there."

