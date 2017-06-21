Trump basks in glow of election wins,...

Trump basks in glow of election wins, presses Democrats to cooperate in Congress

Back in Iowa for the first time since the November elections, President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in the Hawkeye State to reaffirm his vow to supporters that he will pursue a battery of plans to force change in the federal government and Washington, D.C., as Mr. Trump said his early successes are driving his critics "crazy." "All we do is win, win, win," the President said to cheers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as he pressed Democrats to support his legislative agenda in the Congress.

