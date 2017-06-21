Trump basks in glow of election wins, presses Democrats to cooperate in Congress
Back in Iowa for the first time since the November elections, President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in the Hawkeye State to reaffirm his vow to supporters that he will pursue a battery of plans to force change in the federal government and Washington, D.C., as Mr. Trump said his early successes are driving his critics "crazy." "All we do is win, win, win," the President said to cheers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as he pressed Democrats to support his legislative agenda in the Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|22
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May '17
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC