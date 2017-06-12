The Latest: Trump to hold campaign-style rally in Iowa
Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. . FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC