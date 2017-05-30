The first Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market of the year begins this weekend
In 24 hours, vendors will be getting ready to set up in the streets of downtown Cedar Rapids for the first farmers' market of the year. The 12th annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market is going to feature over 200 local vendors from fresh food, flowers, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need H in a bad way
|9 hr
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC