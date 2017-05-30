The first Cedar Rapids Downtown Farme...

The first Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market of the year begins this weekend

In 24 hours, vendors will be getting ready to set up in the streets of downtown Cedar Rapids for the first farmers' market of the year. The 12th annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market is going to feature over 200 local vendors from fresh food, flowers, and more.

