Summer food program serves up healthy meals for kids in Cedar Rapids
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is working with Kids on Course University and the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids to provide free summer meals for children. The Cedar Rapids Community School District is offering free breakfast and lunches to any student regardless of if they live in the Cedar Rapids area.
