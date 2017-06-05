Starting June this dry is rare
Rain has been hard to come by recently. Most of eastern Iowa has had no measurable rain yet this month, with the last rainfall happening on May 28. Other than a slight chance of a shower Thursday night, mainly in far northern Iowa, our weather is probably going to be dry until next Wednesday.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
