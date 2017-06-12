Special adoption deals for Adopt-a-Cat Month
Each cat available in the promotion will be spayed or neutered, have its initial vaccinations, will be dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks and be given a microchip. These services can cost up to $300, but the adoption fees for this month at the Cedar Rapids Care and Control shelter are reduced to $25 for adult cats and $50 for kittens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC