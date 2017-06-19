Sign restored on old Roosevelt Hotel

Sign restored on old Roosevelt Hotel

The Roosevelt Hotel Apartments is located at 200 First Avenue and the sign is now lit and visible in the downtown nighttime skyline. The Roosevelt Hotel Apartment developer and owner, Sherman Associates recently completed the restoration of the iconic rooftop sign that towers nearly twenty feet over the roofline of the twelve story building.

