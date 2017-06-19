Ryan's Steakhouse closes suddenly in ...

Ryan's Steakhouse closes suddenly in Cedar Rapids

Employees tell TV9 that Ryan's Steakhouse on Collins Rd. N.E. closed Wednesday night. Employees say they were told after closing that the restaurant wouldn't reopen.

