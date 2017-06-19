Putting minors back to work: Trump's latest spelling fail

'Putting our minors back to work': Trump's latest spelling fail seems to call for a revival of child labor That was the implication of the latest spelling fail from the president's team, after a hilarious spelling error in a Facebook video. Captions to a video of Trump's Friday speech in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said that he was 'putting minors back to work', implying a return to underage labor rather than an employment boost to coal miners.

