Protester At Iowa Trump Rally Arrested, Faces Assault Charge

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Authorities say a protester has been charged with assault after a fracas outside the rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for President Donald Trump. Police say 22-year-old Anne Seifert was arrested after Wednesday evening's incident near the U.S. Cellular Center, where Trump later addressed supporters.

