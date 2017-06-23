Police log - June 23, 2017

Police log - June 23, 2017

Nina Mae Fogle, 36, of Kalona was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Lexington Boulevard in Washington on a Washington County warrant for two charges for controlled substance and one charge for possession of drug paraphernalia violation. Toby Dean Freese, 45, of Cedar Rapids was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Second Avenue S.W. in Cedar Rapids on a Washington County warrant for first-degree harassment.

