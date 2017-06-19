PCI to build new facility in MedQuarter

After a positive response from its shareholders, Physicians' Clinic of Iowa, eastern Iowa's largest multi-specialty medical group, will move forward with plans to build a second facility in the downtown Cedar Rapids Medical District. "Our physician-shareholders are not only committed to health and wellbeing in Cedar Rapids, they're committed to the economic development and growth of the MedQ," Michael Sundall, PCI Chief Executive Officer said.

