Ophthalmologist Sues Over "Unconstitu...

Ophthalmologist Sues Over "Unconstitutional" Certificate-of-Need Process

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Outpatient Surgery Magazine

CON JOB Dr. Lee Birchansky's outpatient surgery center has been dormant since a nearby hospital terminated a rental agreement, at which point the Iowa Supreme Court ruled he required a certificate of need. n Iowa eye surgeon who has been repeatedly denied a certificate of need has filed a lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the state's CON regulatory process that has prevented him from using the fully equipped ambulatory surgery center that he built next to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... 7 hr Red Crosse 30
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Sick boy 2
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May '17 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC