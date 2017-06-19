Ophthalmologist Sues Over "Unconstitutional" Certificate-of-Need Process

CON JOB Dr. Lee Birchansky's outpatient surgery center has been dormant since a nearby hospital terminated a rental agreement, at which point the Iowa Supreme Court ruled he required a certificate of need. n Iowa eye surgeon who has been repeatedly denied a certificate of need has filed a lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the state's CON regulatory process that has prevented him from using the fully equipped ambulatory surgery center that he built next to his office.

