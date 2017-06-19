Ophthalmologist Sues Over "Unconstitutional" Certificate-of-Need Process
CON JOB Dr. Lee Birchansky's outpatient surgery center has been dormant since a nearby hospital terminated a rental agreement, at which point the Iowa Supreme Court ruled he required a certificate of need. n Iowa eye surgeon who has been repeatedly denied a certificate of need has filed a lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the state's CON regulatory process that has prevented him from using the fully equipped ambulatory surgery center that he built next to his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|7 hr
|Red Crosse
|30
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May '17
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC