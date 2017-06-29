Operation Quickfind: Brandon Graham

Operation Quickfind: Brandon Graham

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning at a house in the southwest part of town. Police are looking for Brandon Graham who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Thu Deerhntr12 2
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Wed Denny CranesPlace 41
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC