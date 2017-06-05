One injured in Walford three vehicle accident

Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue 57 and Fairfax Fire Department and Area Ambulance service were called to a three vehicle accident at Amana Rd. and G St. in Walford at 10:02 a.m. The driver, Steven Kahl, 65, of Cedar Rapids, was north bound on Amana Rd. when he stopped behind a 2017 Chevy pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The driver of the trailer, Darrin Tippie, 42, of Williamsburg, was making a left turn onto G St. Kahl was then rear-ended by a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by David Hawkins, 45, of Hiawatha, pushing him into the flatbed trailer.

