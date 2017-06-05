One injured in Walford three vehicle accident
Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue 57 and Fairfax Fire Department and Area Ambulance service were called to a three vehicle accident at Amana Rd. and G St. in Walford at 10:02 a.m. The driver, Steven Kahl, 65, of Cedar Rapids, was north bound on Amana Rd. when he stopped behind a 2017 Chevy pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The driver of the trailer, Darrin Tippie, 42, of Williamsburg, was making a left turn onto G St. Kahl was then rear-ended by a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by David Hawkins, 45, of Hiawatha, pushing him into the flatbed trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC