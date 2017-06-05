New indoor craft and farmers' market coming to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation is partnering with Macaroni Kid to open a new indoor craft and farmers market this summer. The market will take place at the Northwest recreation Center, 1340 11th Street NW on Saturday, June 24, July 29, August 26 and September 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. The markets will have products from local artisans, direct sale businesses, bakers and crafters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.