More than 500 vendors now selling fireworks in Iowa

The State Fire Marshal says it has now issued 500 licenses statewide for fireworks sales. That list includes permanent stores that offer fireworks, typically sold at an existing store, as well as temporary vendors, which are the fireworks tents you will see in parking lots and fields.

