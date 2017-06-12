Marion police looking for "TERTLE"
Marion officers were called to Hames Mobile Homes at 640 Marion Boulevard at about 6:53 a.m. Thursday after an employee at the business reported being assaulted by a man he says was trying to steal items from the business. A short time later, Marion officers got a tip the suspect was near the intersection of Blairs Ferry Road and Council Street in Cedar Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC