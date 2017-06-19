Man accused of civil fraud makes plea deal in criminal case
An Iowa medical equipment business owner has made a plea deal in a criminal case that grew out of a civil investigation into Medicare fraud. Federal prosecutors say 64-year-old James O'Connor, of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to making and using false documents.
