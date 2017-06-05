Made in Eastern Iowa: M's in Monona rides out the waves of ag manufacturing
A simple walk of M's Machine & Manufacturing, on the western edge of Monona, reveals a company steeped in the traditions of family but also watching for what's to come. "In this latest downtown, we're just coming out of it now, we're just seeing the upturn now," said Candace Drahn, vice president at M's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC