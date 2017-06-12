Linn County authorities investigating...

Linn County authorities investigating bar break-ins

Cedar Rapids police and Linn County deputies are investigating several bar break-ins that have occurred in the last week. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says five bars have been burglarized since June 5. They say thieves are specifically targeting those that have gaming systems and vending machines.

