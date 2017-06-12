Linn County authorities investigating bar break-ins
Cedar Rapids police and Linn County deputies are investigating several bar break-ins that have occurred in the last week. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says five bars have been burglarized since June 5. They say thieves are specifically targeting those that have gaming systems and vending machines.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
