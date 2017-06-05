Iowa DOT honors public transit systems
Transit systems in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids have been awarded for their accomplishments by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Each year the Iowa DOT recognizes one regional transit system and one urban transit system for improvements in ridership and cost management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC