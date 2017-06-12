Iowa charges man accused of running scam in several states
Iowa authorities have charged a man who they say has been scamming churchgoers in several states by telling them he needed to get home because his parents had been killed by a roadside bomb in the Middle East. Online court records say 41-year-old Alan Farha II is charged with theft in Linn County.
