Hospital execs fear loss of Iowans' safety net
With the U.S. Senate expected to vote on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act by the end of June, executives of Iowa's hospitals continue to express worry over the future of Medicaid - the state's safety net for the poor and disabled. Leaders of the state's hospitals gathered in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for the Iowa Hospital Association's Summer Leadership Forum, with a handful speaking to reporters about their concerns during a news conference.
Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
