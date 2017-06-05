Henderson Steps Down; Accepts Head Coaching Post
Henderson has been named as the head coach at Washington University in St. Louis, the third career head coaching stop on her resume. Henderson spent the past two seasons with the Charlotte program, helping it finish as the Conference USA leader in scoring both years.
