Gary L. McClure
Gary Lee McClure, 62, of Cedar Rapids died Monday, June 5, 2017, after a courageous 11-year fight against cancer. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with visitation two hours prior to service.
