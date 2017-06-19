Free summer meals offered for Cedar Rapids kids
Locations include Arthur Elementary, First Congregational UCC, Harrison Elementary, Madison Elementary, Olivet Neighborhood Mission, Polk Alternative Education Center, Taylor Elementary, Wright Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School. In addition to being open to the community summer meals specifically feed kids in the Kids on Course program and from the Boys and Girls Club each day.
