Free summer meals offered for Cedar R...

Free summer meals offered for Cedar Rapids kids

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Locations include Arthur Elementary, First Congregational UCC, Harrison Elementary, Madison Elementary, Olivet Neighborhood Mission, Polk Alternative Education Center, Taylor Elementary, Wright Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School. In addition to being open to the community summer meals specifically feed kids in the Kids on Course program and from the Boys and Girls Club each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain Meds and others Sun Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Sick boy 2
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May '17 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May '17 Person 16
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC