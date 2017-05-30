Experts say return of mosquitoes mean...

Experts say return of mosquitoes means watching out for diseases

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

That means it's time to get out the insect repellent. The Johnson County Public Health Department says there's typically a slight risk for West Nile Virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need H in a bad way 19 min Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 27 min Sick boy 2
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May 19 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May 10 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May 10 Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC