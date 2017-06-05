Eastern Iowa residents to support UN funding by U.S.

Some Iowa City and Cedar Rapids residents will join more than 300 Americans on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, to urge Congress to support full U.S. funding for the United Nations on June 13. The event takes place on the final day of the United Nations Association of the United States of America's annual Leadership Summit, which trains and mobilizes Americans who support the vital work of the UN. During face-to-face meetings with Members of Congress and their staff, UNA-USA advocates will call for full U.S. funding for UN regular budget and peacekeeping dues in the 2018 Fiscal Year.

