Crash slowing traffic on I380
Emergency crews are at the scene of a 3 vehicle chain reaction crash on northbound Interstate 380 just past 7th Street NE, according to Cedar Rapids Police. It happened around 4 p.m. when a truck changing lanes hit another vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle, which then hit a guard rail.
