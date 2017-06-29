CR man faces attempted murder charge after attack at Hawkeye Wildlife Area Podhajsky 06/30/17 Police say a man suffered multiple injuries after a multi-faceted attack at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area. Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek says they were called about 12:15 p.m. Thursday after a man reported being stabbed four times in the back.

