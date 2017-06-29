CR man faces attempted murder charge ...

CR man faces attempted murder charge after attack at Hawkeye Wildlife Area

CR man faces attempted murder charge after attack at Hawkeye Wildlife Area Podhajsky 06/30/17 Police say a man suffered multiple injuries after a multi-faceted attack at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area. Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek says they were called about 12:15 p.m. Thursday after a man reported being stabbed four times in the back.

