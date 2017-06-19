Corbett selected for task force
Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett was recently selected to serve as a member of the US Conference of Mayors Infrastructure Task Force. The newly created task force is led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and comprised of mayors from across the country, will focus on working together to define and help shape a national infrastructure plan.
