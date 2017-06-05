Construction continues along Mount Vernon Road
People who drive along Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids will notice construction crews for the rest of the summer. Crews are working to make it a three lane road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Wed
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May 19
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May '17
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC