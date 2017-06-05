Compassus; Hy-Vee; IHCC; Libertyville Savings Bank
The Compassus hospice program serving eastern Iowa, including Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Davenport, has opened a new location in Washington, Iowa. Compassus - Eastern Iowa has been serving patients and families in the region since 2002, and this new location will specifically serve those in Louisa, Washington, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk and Johnson counties.
