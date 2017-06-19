Cedar Rapids working to become more ADA compliant
Cedar Rapids is about two years into its four year plan to make the city compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city settled with the federal government two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Sun
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May '17
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC