Cedar Rapids woman says puppy was taken from front yard

Owners of a six-month old pit bull are heartbroken after it went missing from their front yard Monday afternoon. The puppy, Tyson, was last seen in the front yard of the Cedar Rapids home just before 11 a.m., located on the corner of 3rd St. and 15th Ave S.W..

