Cedar Rapids Police warn of church scam

Cedar Rapids Police warn of church scam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Cedar Rapids Police department is warning churches to be wary of a scam involving a male who has been attending area church services and committing alleged fraudulent practices in order to obtain money from members of the church. Police say the male is in his mid to late-30's and is believed to have attended several area church services and different religious denominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Wed MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Sick boy 2
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May 19 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May 10 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May 10 Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May '17 Dawn Fairbee 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC