Cedar Rapids Police warn of church scam
The Cedar Rapids Police department is warning churches to be wary of a scam involving a male who has been attending area church services and committing alleged fraudulent practices in order to obtain money from members of the church. Police say the male is in his mid to late-30's and is believed to have attended several area church services and different religious denominations.
